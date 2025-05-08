Hartsfield-Jackson Unveils New Plane Train Car With Eye Toward the Future

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) marked a significant milestone today in its commitment to modernization and operational efficiency with the introduction of Innovia 300R vehicles to its Automated People Mover (APM) system, also known as the Plane Train.

The Plane Train, which first began operations in 1980 with 17 Innovia CX100 vehicles, has expanded its fleet to its current 59 cars. As part of the ongoing Plane Train Tunnel West Extension, ATL will add 14 Innovia 300R vehicles to its fleet by the end of March 2026, increasing the total number of vehicles to 73.

“We’re proud to usher in a new era of transit innovation at ATL,” said Ana Maria Taroco, ATL’s Assistant General Manager for Planning and Development. “These new vehicles are not only energy-efficient and sustainable, but they are also a testament to our dedication to meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of our passengers and the aviation industry.”

The new vehicles are designed to enhance passenger experience and operational capacity. The fleet expansion will increase transport capacity from 10,000 to 12,000 passengers per hour in each direction. Most importantly to passengers, wait times between trains will shorten from 108 seconds to just 90 seconds.

As last year, the world’s busiest and most efficient airport hosted over 108 million passengers, and this added efficiency will be appreciated by passengers traveling through ATL.

The Innovia 300R models are equipped for both driverless operation and manual override, representing a significant leap forward in flexibility, safety, and technology. Over the next few years, ATL will phase out its aging CX100 fleet and fully transition to the 300R models.