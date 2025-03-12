Clovis Names New Airport Director

Mar. 11—A former Cannon Air Force Base airfield manager was named director of Clovis Regional Airport on March 4.

Christopher Marshall, who has more than 25 years of airport management experience at Cannon, succeeds Amanda Brungart, city officials said.

Brungart recently accepted a position as a Fixed Base Operator, providing aviation services in Midland, Texas.

" Mr. Marshall will be a great addition to the City team," Clovis City Manager Justin Howalt stated in a news release.

"With the exciting new terminal construction project, and other plans to continue the development of the regional airport, Mr. Marshall's knowledge and prior experience make him a great fit."

Marshall, in the news release, stated, "I am committed to the safety of air and ground operations, fostering a collaborative environment, economic growth, and enhancing the overall travel experience for everyone who passes through our airport."

Howalt said Marshall's salary will be $78,000 annually.

© 2025 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.. Visit www.easternnewmexiconews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.