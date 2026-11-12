Lufthansa, Fraport Test 'Gate of the Future' at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa and airport operator Fraport have introduced a redesigned departure gate at Frankfurt Airport, testing new technologies and passenger services intended to improve boarding efficiency and the overall travel experience.

Located at Gate A16 in Terminal 1, the "Gate of the Future" features large digital displays providing real-time flight information, boarding updates, carry-on baggage guidance and gate changes. QR codes allow passengers to access digital self-service options.

The concept also changes how gate personnel interact with travelers. Rather than remaining behind a fixed counter, employees equipped with tablets move throughout the waiting area to assist passengers with seat reservations, upgrades, rebookings and other requests. The tablets provide access to multiple boarding systems through a single interface.

The redesigned space includes lounge-style seating, artwork and private work areas intended to make waiting more comfortable and productive.

Lufthansa and Fraport are using the gate as a test environment to evaluate which technologies, services and design elements could be introduced at other gates throughout the airport. The initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline airport operations while improving passenger satisfaction.