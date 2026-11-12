ACI EUROPE Calls for Coordinated Response to Growing Airport Security Threats

ACI EUROPE has unveiled a strategy calling for greater coordination among airports, airlines and government authorities as European aviation faces an increasing number of security threats, including drone incursions, cyberattacks and bomb threats.

The Strategy Paper on Hybrid Threats and Airport Resilience outlines a framework for strengthening airport preparedness, crisis management and operational continuity. It emphasizes the need for faster intelligence sharing, clearer responsibilities for threat detection and response, and dedicated funding to support security improvements.

The strategy comes amid a wave of bomb threats targeting European flights, some of which have resulted in diversions and other operational disruptions.

ACI EUROPE Director General Olivier Jankovec said airports are already investing in cybersecurity and operational resilience but cannot address increasingly complex threats independently.

The organization is calling for a more integrated approach that recognizes airports as critical infrastructure supporting transportation, economic activity, supply chains and emergency response. It also urges European and national authorities to address gaps in existing security frameworks and improve cooperation across the aviation industry.