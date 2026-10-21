Samson Sky Advances Flying Car Production Plans With $80 Million Investment

Samson Sky, developer of the Switchblade flying car, is moving closer to production following the announcement of an $80 million investment, highlighting the potential for roadable aircraft to introduce new users to existing general aviation airports.

The Oregon-based company announced that Dubai-based Matin Group is providing funding as part of a planned $100 million investment initiative to establish its first U.S. production facility. Samson Sky is seeking an additional $20 million to complete the financing package.

The Switchblade is a two-seat, hybrid-electric vehicle designed to operate on both highways and airport runways. Drivers would travel by road to a nearby airport, transform the vehicle into flight mode in approximately three minutes and fly to an airport near their destination before continuing their journey by road.

Unlike electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which may require dedicated vertiports, the Switchblade is designed to operate using existing airport infrastructure. The concept could eventually create new opportunities for general aviation airports serving regional travelers.

The Switchblade completed its first flight in November 2023 at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington. Since then, Samson Sky has continued engineering and testing activities in preparation for production.

The company plans to market the Switchblade as an Experimental Amateur-Built aircraft rather than pursuing conventional FAA type certification. Under its proposed builder-assistance program, customers would participate in constructing their vehicles, which would then be subject to applicable FAA registration and airworthiness requirements.

Samson Sky says it has attracted reservation holders from more than 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states, although production deliveries have not yet begun.

Company officials say roadable aircraft could serve regional trips of approximately 300 to 500 miles, offering travelers an alternative that combines private aviation with ground transportation.

While widespread adoption remains uncertain, the Switchblade illustrates how emerging aircraft designs could expand the role of existing general aviation airports in regional transportation.