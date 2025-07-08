Samson Sky Announces New Pilot Training Program for Flying Car Owners

In a bid to provide exceptional service for their Switchblade Flying Car customers, Samson Sky proudly announced plans for a cutting-edge pilot training program for those who are not yet pilots.

Citing the increasingly large number of non-pilots who have reserved their Switchblade, a

high-performance vehicle that both drives and flies, the company intends to use this program to help streamline the customer experience.

Samson has had extensive marketing surveys done of the regional traveler market in particular – people who take trips of 250-500 miles, for business or pleasure or both.

There are an estimated 22 MM regional travelers in the U.S. “The survey results of regional travelers showed a remarkable level of interest in purchasing a flying car,” said Samson CEO and Founder Sam Bousfield, “and eighty percent of those expressing interest were non-pilots.”

Bousfield went on to say, “Based on these survey numbers, if we produced thousands of vehicles a year, we might not even scratch the surface of the demand we are seeing for a vehicle such as the Switchblade.”

The company emphasized that the program is not exclusively for Switchblade owners, and non-customers will also be able to take advantage of the program to earn their ‘wings’.

Reservations Manager, Martha Hall Bousfield shared, “Over the years, countless people have said that if we produce the Switchblade, they will get their pilot’s license, telling me, ‘I’ve been dreaming of having a flying car my whole life and I am not missing out!’”

Lending further insight to the subject of learning to fly, Samson Sky R&D Chief, Michael

Maxwell, a pilot for over 50 years, former champion glider plane racer and glider pilot instructor added, “Flying is in my DNA. And as an instructor, there’s nothing like seeing a student pilot experience the freedom of flying.”

Company officials stated that while some people have the idea that getting a pilot’s license can act as a barrier to entry in the aviation industry, history tells the opposite. Cited as an example, after an airline pilot shortage was predicted, many people saw this as a perfect opportunity to pursue a new career, and the number of U.S. student pilots tripled over five years, reaching nearly 320,000 by 2023.

For pilot training, the company plans to collaborate with established flight schools while

simultaneously laying the foundation for its own training infrastructure. “One key portion of our program is the use of advanced flight simulators where students can master each new

maneuver before going up in the air,” said Bousfield, hinting at significant groundwork already underway. “As always, we’re thinking big,” he said.

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car is a highway capable, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. You park the Switchblade in your garage and drive it from there to a nearby airport, using highways and local roads. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, then simply land, transform back to driving mode – the wings and tail fully enclosed and protected – and drive the last few miles to your destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room for travel bags, and flies up to 450 miles on a single tank of premium auto gas. Estimated cruise speed in the air is 160 mph.