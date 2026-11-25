Perth Airport’s new P1 Transport Hub recently opened to the public on Wednesday, November 18. It is now the main access point for Terminal 1, replacing the forecourt road and the T1 Short Term Car Park.

From opening, all Terminal 1 pick-up and drop-off will move to the Ground Level of P1, accessed via Airport Drive.

P1 brings passenger pick-up and drop-off, taxis, rideshare, accessible parking and more than 1,700 parking bays together in one place. It has 70% more pick-up and drop-off bays than the current Terminal 1 area, which will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion during busy periods.

As pick-up and drop-off moves away from the Terminal 1 curbside, some passengers will have a longer walk to the terminal. Clear wayfinding signage will guide people between P1 and Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

The Express pick-up and drop-off area outside Terminal 2 will stay open. Terminal 2 taxi and rideshare pick-ups will move to the P1 Ground Level, creating one transport hub for both terminals.

P1 has six levels with Short-Term, Premium, motorcycle parking. Car rental bays will join in the New Year. Smart bay-finding technology will direct drivers to available bays, and there is ACROD parking on every level.

P1 is one of the first major customer-facing projects in Perth Airport’s multi-billion-dollar investment program, which will deliver an expanded and upgraded terminal, a new runway and ground transport infrastructure for all passengers and airlines serving Perth.

Perth Airport Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer Kate Holsgrove said, “P1 is an important step in our long-term vision for aviation in Western Australia.”

Holsgrove continued, “Customers will notice the improved pick-up and drop-off experience straight away. We’re also proud to have partnered with Western Australian artists on the P1 façade artwork and the forecourt sculpture, which showcases WA’s identity from the moment travellers arrive.”

Once P1 opens and the current Terminal 1 pick-up and drop-off lane closes, landscaping and final finishing works across the precinct can begin.

“These are significant changes for people travelling through Terminal 1, so we encourage passengers, visitors and drivers to plan ahead, review the maps and videos, follow on-site signage and allow extra time,” added Holsgrove.

She noted, "For some passengers the distance to the terminal will be a little longer than before, but the tradeoff is a far more reliable pick-up and drop-off experience with less congestion at the curb. We thank passengers for their patience as we deliver these upgrades."