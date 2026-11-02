Perth Airport Debuts New Terminal Concept Designs

Perth Airport has revealed the latest concept designs for its New Terminal, offering Western Australians an early glimpse at what will become the state’s front door for air travelers.

The New Terminal project is the centerpiece of the broader multi-billion-dollar One Airport transformation to consolidate flight services into one central precinct.

The design reflects Western Australian identity by embedding cultural knowledge, local landscapes, climate, light and a spirit of resourcefulness into the architecture.

Delivered in partnership with Australian firm Woods Bagot, the architectural vision “Big Sky/Deep Earth” is drawn from the relationship between the vast WA sky and the ancient land of Whadjuk Noongar Country.

While the New Terminal embraces a more sophisticated appearance, the driving force behind the concept design has been improving functionality, capacity, and efficiency for passengers and airlines.

At 159,000sqm, the New Terminal will have a floor area equivalent to around nine AFL ovals—nearly triple the size of the Terminal 3 and 4, and 25 per cent larger than Terminal 1 and 2 combined.

The project will add 22 new contact gates to accommodate a variety of wide and narrow body aircraft. Among these will be “swing gates” that can switch between international and domestic operations, increasing the efficiency and adaptability of the terminal.

Perth Airport welcomed a record 18.4 million passengers in FY26, including 5.55 million international travelers. By FY46, total passenger numbers are forecast to reach 30.8 million, with international passengers more than doubling from FY25 levels to 11.4 million.

These future passengers will benefit from a range of time saving and convenience features, including:

Automated check-in and bag drop, including for oversized items

High-tech baggage handling system and capability to support innovative services like baggage reclaim on demand, courier pick-up and drop-off

Call-to-gate initiatives, minimizing queue time at gates

Co-located domestic and international security check point

Further design features aimed at improving travel experience for all passengers include:

Around 10,000sqm of new retail, dining and hospitality offerings

Sensory rooms and multi-faith rooms

A playground and parent rooms

A central landscaped courtyard providing a place to pause, gather and relax

Abundant natural light and views to the airfield and Perth Hills

Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters said the New Terminal concept design aimed to embrace its surroundings while meeting its functional requirements.

“A good airport moves passengers efficiently, but a great airport also gives them a sense of the destination they are in – this design delivers both outcomes,” Waters said.

“While the New Terminal designs show one big new building, the design team has also considered the hundreds of small things that will add up to a better experience for everyone,” added Waters.

He continued, “We have aimed high when it comes to building sustainability into the design, as well as ensuring accessibility for people of all ages, ability and background. Ultimately, the New Terminal will strengthen Perth’s position as Australia’s western gateway and generate new opportunities for the state.”

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said Western Australians are looking forward to the next chapter for Perth Airport.

“A new world-class terminal precinct will deliver a major boost to Western Australia’s economy, said Waters, “This multi-billion-dollar investment further strengthens Perth’s position as Australia’s Western Gateway, an important role given that 95 per cent of visitors to the State arrive by air.”

Waters noted, “My Government remains focused on growing aviation capacity and working closely with Perth Airport and airline partners to expand our tourism sector as part of our work to diversify the economy and create more local jobs for Western Australians.”

Currently Perth Airport generates around $6.6 billion annual economic benefit to Western Australia. Driven by the delivery of One Airport—including a new runway, road upgrades, transport hubs, hotel and urban development – the economic benefit is forecast increase to around $18 billion a year by 2046.

Procurement for the New Terminal main works package recently entered a request for tender phase, progressing to early contractor involvement and contract award in 2027.