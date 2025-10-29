YYC Calgary International Airport Deploys ApronAI to Boost Gate Operations

Assaia announced a comprehensive deployment of its ApronAI technology across 67 gates at YYC Calgary International Airport. The phased rollout will transform operational efficiency and on-time performance across YYC's entire gate network.

The deployment, which kicked off on July 31, 2025, builds on a successful 10-gate pilot program already operational at YYC. The first phase will expand ApronAI to an additional 47 gates, with the remaining 10 gates scheduled to come online following completion of terminal renovations.

“This comprehensive approach addresses a critical AI opportunity – ensuring the technology reaches its full potential through complete coverage and adoption,” says Megan Gupton, Chief Information Officer for Calgary Airports. “We expect it to provide consistent, airport-wide visibility and efficiency to turnaround operations.”

The timing aligns with Calgary's exceptional growth trajectory. The airport broke passenger records in 2024, reinforcing the need for advanced operational tools to manage increasing traffic volumes while maintaining service excellence. This positions the airport to leverage AI technology primarily for on-time performance improvements.

Christiaan Hen, CEO, Assaia, says: “Assaia's ApronAI uses computer vision and existing ramp cameras to provide real-time visibility into turnaround operations, from aircraft arrival to departure. The system automatically detects and timestamps key events including fueling, baggage handling, catering, and boarding, enabling proactive intervention when delays threaten to occur.”

The technology has demonstrated proven results across Assaia's global network, with airports achieving up to 17% improvements in on-time performance and significant reductions in ground delays. At YYC, the solution, built on AWS, will support the airport's commitment to operational excellence by providing unprecedented visibility into turnaround activities across all gates.

Funded in part by a $1.1-million investment from the Government of Canada through Transport Canada, the phased implementation ensures thorough integration with YYC's existing operations while maintaining service continuity throughout the deployment process. Once fully operational, the 67-gate network will create a unified operational picture that enables coordinated decision-making across airlines, ground handlers, and airport teams.