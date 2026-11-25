Syracuse, N.Y. – When Gov. Kathy Hochul finished negotiating a new state budget with legislative leaders in May, funding for a $100 million baggage handling system at Syracuse’s airport ended up on the chopping block.

Now six months later, state lawmakers and business leaders from Central New Yorkwant to make sure that doesn’t happen again. The group has launched an all-out lobbying blitz aimed at convincing Hochul and her budget chiefs to make the project a priority in next year’s budget.

The behind-the-scenes campaign comes as Hochul and her team are putting together the governor’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Hochul is due to make her annual budget address in mid-January.

Assemblyman Al Stirpe, D-Cicero, said there’s such an urgent need at the airport – where passengers sometimes wait an hour or more for their bags after landing – that the region’s delegation to the state Legislature decided to make the project their top funding priority for next year.

The lawmakers say the project can’t be pushed back beyond next year because the airport is experiencing rapid growth, even before Micron Technology completes the first phase of its planned $100 billion complex in Clay.

“There are too many things going on in our region,” Stirpe told Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. “This baggage system is so bad that it has delayed flights. I think that’s going to be the number one target this year for the delegation.”

Stirpe said state Assembly and Senate members from Central New York – as well as local business leaders – plan to remind Hochul as often as possible that the airport is critical to the region’s success.

“We’re going to talk to the governor (about the airport) whenever she’s in town or meets with the delegation,” Stirpe said. “That’s all anybody is going to talk about.”

Over the past few weeks, local lawmakers, business leaders and executives from the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority have:

Underscored the urgency in a series of meetings with the state Division of Budget and top aides in the governor’s office in Albany. In those meetings, officials provided details about the airport’s rising passenger traffic and its inability to promptly process passenger baggage during peak periods each day.

Sent private letters directly to Hochul stressing the need for funding in the next fiscal year. One letter was signed by state lawmakers, Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens and representatives from the region’s two leading economic development organizations – CenterState CEO and the Manufacturers Association of Central New York.

Met with state Budget Director Blake Washington, who plays a leading role in helping Hochul set her budget priorities for the next fiscal year.

Separately, Stirpe said he built up a coalition of support from a caucus of about 25 state Assembly members from Upstate New York.

Before the start of each year’s legislative session, the Upstate caucus gives Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie its list of budget priorities.

“This will be one of those top three items,” Stirpe said of the funding request for the Syracuse airport. “The speaker usually works very hard to provide this to our caucus group.”

Last year, state Sen. Chris Ryan, D-Geddes, succeeded in his push to include the first $25 million for the new baggage handling system in the state Senate’s annual budget bill.

But the $25 million was ultimately removed from the final budget agreement reached in closed-door negotiations involving Hochul, Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

This time around, Stirpe said, lawmakers are hoping to convince the governor to make funding for the airport one of her own budget priorities, increasing the chances that the funding makes it into the final budget deal.

“It’s going to be a lot like when we fought for the $450 million for Upstate Medical University” Stirpe said. “It’s going to be the same type of pressure applied to the executive.”

In 2025, Hochul’s budget included $200 million for a new emergency department and annex at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

But the hospital said it needed $450 million to fully fund the replacement of an outdated and overcrowded emergency room that serves a 14-county region in Upstate New York.

After months of negotiations, state Assembly and Senate members from Central New York convinced Hochul to fully fund the project. The lawmakers argued that chronic overcrowding and other needs at University Hospital were too urgent to risk pushing into future budget years.

In recent years, state lawmakers made a similar push to fund the Interstate 81reconstruction project in Syracuse and the massive expansion of the region’s water and sewer infrastructure needed to handle Micron-related growth.

Now there’s a similar vibe with the big baggage problem at an airport that’s bursting at the seams. As passenger traffic hit record highs, the airport has relied on a baggage handling system installed more than three decades ago when airlines still used prop planes to serve passengers in Syracuse.

The antiquated equipment can only process bags from one jetliner at a time. Its slow-moving belts and conveyors regularly break down, and its motors have caught fire. Spare parts are no longer available.

The baggage bottlenecks and equipment breakdowns have only gotten worse over the past year, said Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, which operates Hancock International Airport.

Airlines have expanded service and the size of their jets serving Syracuse as part of a national trend that’s boosted regional airports while sacrificing service at smaller airports.

For example, Syracuse now has the only daily non-stop flight from anywhere in Upstate New York to Dallas-Fort Worth, Terreri said.

Syracuse’s airport now regularly draws passengers from Elmira, Binghamton, Watertown, Utica, Rome and other Upstate cities that have experienced service cutbacks, he said.

“Right now, the issue is that our airport is at capacity from a baggage standpoint because airlines are not going to small airports,” Terreri said. “We’re having to absorb all of this traffic from across Upstate New York and it’s happening now.”

Passengers experience the longest waits for their baggage when multiple flights arrive within the same hour, Terreri said.

One of those bottlenecks occurs each night when seven passenger jets from American Airlines and JetBlue arrive at the airport’s south terminal in the hour between 11 p.m. and midnight. Those jets have a combined capacity of 1,000 seats, or about 780 passenger bags.

When those jets unload baggage onto the two baggage-claim carousels in the terminal, the other flights have to wait in line, Terreri said.

It’s almost double the number of bags that the terminal’s baggage equipment handled during in 2019, when American Airlines and JetBlue had six flights scheduled to arrive between 11 pm. and 12:30 a.m.

The arriving jets were smaller in 2019, with a combined 600 seats or 420 passenger bags arriving during the same period.

“Our bag systems was designed for aircraft with 30 to 50 seats,” Terreri said. “But the average departure is now more than 130 seats. This is not a problem caused by Micron. It’s a problem caused by airlines changing their strategy for Upstate New York. They’re not going into the smaller airports.”

About 3 million people flew in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport in 2024, the highest passenger volume since it opened in 1949.

Airport officials say they expect that growth to accelerate with the arrival of Micron and related supply-chain companies in the semiconductor industry over the next two decades.

The new baggage system is the first phase of a planned $1.2 billion renovation and expansion project at Hancock. The airport has unveiled plans for a terminal expansion with 19 new gates, a new parking garage, and upgrades that will provide travelers with a direct route from the parking garage to the TSA security checkpoint.

In addition, the airport wants to open 46 acres of undeveloped land for a mixed-use development that would include three new hotels and a gas station.

Stirpe, the state Assembly member, said he worries the bigger expansion plans could be sidetracked if the airport isn’t ready to meet the moment by working efficiently to give arriving passengers their bags.

“We’ve only got a very limited amount of time before lots of people will be coming into town for Micron,” Stirpe said. “The first step is to get them off the plane and into a cab as quickly as possible. You don’t want to make a bad impression.”

The $100 million baggage handling system would have high-speed conveyors and be able to distribute bags from multiple flights at the same time. If the project is funded next year, it would be built in phases and take about 18 months to fully complete.

“The message we’re conveying is that this is an investment for Central New York right now,” Terreri said. “It’s not for Micron. If we’re not able to grow right now, that hurts industry and that hurts our ability to serve people.”

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