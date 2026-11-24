Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? You may face crowds and traffic congestion on your way to dinner.

About 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30, according to a Nov. 16 news release from AAA.

That’s a 0.1% decline from 2025, when 81.6 million people traveled for the holiday.

“It’s a slight decrease, but you won’t be able to tell the difference,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a Monday, Nov. 16, release. “Whether you’re taking a road trip or flying, you’ll have plenty of company as everyone tries to make it in time for turkey and all the trimmings.”

According to AAA, an estimated 476,000 Idaho residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

When are the busiest days to drive and fly? What are the best times to head out?

Here’s what to know about traveling for the holiday:

How expensive is it to fly over the holiday?

Nearly 6 million people will take to the skies for Thanksgiving, AAA said in a Nov. 16news release

That’s a slight 0.2% decrease in domestic travelers from the previous year.

However, plane tickets are 17% more expensive this year, and hotel bookings cost an extra 5%.

Passengers are expected spend an average of $800 per ticket, AAA said.

When are peak flight times during Thanksgiving?

According to the city of Boise, the busiest days at the Boise Airport will be Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Traffic should be light on Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day, travelers are anticipated to crowd airports again over the weekend.

Getting through the security checkpoint could take longer depending on what time of day you arrive.

The busiest times to clear security are 5 to 7 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight, the city said.

How can I avoid crowds at Boise Airport?

“It will be another busy Turkey Day,” the AAA Boise office said in a Monday, Nov. 16, news release.“Travel doesn’t have to be expensive, but finding deals does require patience and flexibility,” AAA said.

AAA travel advisors encourage passengers to pack lunch, be flexible about flight details and look out for available discounts.

Here are more airport travel tips from the city of Boise:

Leave early, especially if your flight takes off during peak travel times.

Plan transportation and where to park ahead of arrival

Check and carry on bags must follow TSA safety requirements. Know what’s allowed in your bag.

If you’re picking up Thanksgiving guests, use the cell phone parking lot to help ease traffic congestion.

Will there be traffic on Thanksgiving?

“It will be another busy Turkey Day,” AAA’s Boise office said.

Though roads will see a “slight drop” in Thanksgiving traffic in 2026, they’ll still be “stuffed,” AAA said.

Approximately 72.9 million Americans are expected to travel by car for the holiday in 2026, a slight drop from the previous year.

“This year’s projected decrease of 200,000 travelers is due in part to this season’s record-high gas prices,” AAA said.

How expensive is gas in Idaho right now?

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.99 in Idaho, according to the AAA gas price tracker.

A month ago, prices for regular gas were $4.80 per gallon, while gas cost $3.29 per gallon in November 2025.

“The months of August, September, and October set new monthly records at the pump, and November could also do the same,” AAA said.

Filling your tank in Boise before hitting the road is a bit more expensive than the statewide average.

At stations across the City of Trees, gas costs $4.09 per gallon on average, according to AAA

As of Thursday, a gallon of regular gas cost $3.72 per gallon on average, compared to $3.09 a year ago.

“The national average on Thanksgiving Day has never been above $4 per gallon,” AAAsaid. “The highest Thanksgiving at the pump was in 2022 at $3.58.”

What are the best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving?

According to AAA, these are the worst times to drive for Thanksgiving:

Tuesday, Nov. 24: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26: minimal traffic expected

Friday, Nov. 27: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

These are the best times to drive for Thanksgiving travel, AAA said.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: before 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: before noon

Thursday, Nov. 26: minimal traffic expected

Friday, Nov. 27: before noon

Saturday, Nov. 28: before 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: before 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 30: before 1 p.m.

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