The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and The Boring Company signed a 40-year licensing agreement Nov. 18 to facilitate the development of an underground transportation system connecting Nashville International Airport (BNA) with downtown Nashville.

Known as the Music City Loop, the project will feature twin, one-way tunnels and a fleet of electric vehicles transporting passengers between the airport and stations throughout the city. The system is intended to help alleviate roadway congestion as the airport accommodates continued passenger growth.

Under the agreement, The Boring Company will assume all construction, operations and maintenance costs. The company will pay the airport authority an annual licensing fee starting at $300,000 and increasing 3% each year, as well as a $5 fee for each passenger pickup or drop-off at the airport. The company also will reimburse MNAA for $600,000 in expenses associated with the negotiations.

At BNA, plans call for tunnel portals behind Concourse D and the extension of an existing service road. The company will lease a 19,500-square-foot covered passenger pickup and drop-off area currently used by taxis and limousines.

The project supports the airport authority’s long-term strategy to diversify ground transportation options and develop additional revenue streams without committing airport capital to the project.

Two tunnel-boring machines are currently operating beneath downtown Nashville, with a third being prepared for deployment. The company is targeting an early 2027 launch, although a definitive opening date has not been established.