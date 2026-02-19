BNA Approves Agreement With The Boring Company for Underground Loop

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has approved a license agreement with The Boring Company to advance development of the proposed “Music City Loop,” an underground transit system intended to improve access to Nashville International Airport.

Under the agreement, The Boring Company will design, construct, operate and maintain the all-electric system, which is planned to connect the airport with key regional destinations. Airport officials said the project is intended to help relieve roadway congestion and provide an additional ground transportation option for passengers.

MNAA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said improving airport access remains a priority as passenger volumes continue to grow.

According to the airport authority, the agreement is structured to avoid capital costs for the airport. The Boring Company will fund project development, while MNAA is projected to receive revenue through license fees and pick-up and drop-off charges over the 50-year term. The company will also reimburse the authority for certain administrative, engineering and legal expenses related to the project.

Airport officials said the system is expected to operate as a zero-emission, all-electric transportation option and will be required to meet National Fire Protection Association fire and life safety standards.

The proposed loop is part of broader long-term planning at BNA as the airport prepares for continued passenger growth. MNAA projects the airport could reach 40 million annual passengers at Terminal I in the future, with longer-term planning that contemplates up to 70 million passengers with a potential Terminal II.

Officials said the underground system is intended to integrate with the airport’s master planning efforts while expanding landside capacity without adding operational costs to the authority.