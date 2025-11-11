NBAA and Coalition Push Congress to Reopen Government, Modernize ATC

Along with almost 60 aviation organizations in the Modern Skies coalition, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is urging congress to end the government shutdown immediately and pass the bill required to provide full-year funding to the national air traffic control system.

“Congress recently made a significant downpayment on modernizing the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) antiquated air traffic control system and the Department of Transportation (DOT) has prioritized ‘supercharging’ hiring to get air traffic control facilities fully staffed,” the coalition said in its letter.

The letter continued, “But those initiatives are challenged as the shutdown continues. As Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has championed, we need much, much more for air traffic investment in this country. Given all the challenges associated with the shutdown, it must end immediately.”

The coalition also called on lawmakers to pass the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill that funds the FAA and DOT by collaborating with the administration.

“Congress and the administration must pass a full FY2026 transportation appropriations bill to continue needed investments in controller staffing and training; technicians and aviation safety personnel; and technology and air traffic facilities,” the coalition said.

Under the continuing resolution passed by the Senate Monday, the transportation agencies’ funding would expire on Jan. 31 without additional action.

NBAA Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Kristie Greco Johnson applauded the Senate for passing the bipartisan bill to reopen the government Monday and urged the House to approve the measure.

Interested parties can read the new letter to Congress in full on the NBAA website.

The organizations that signed the letter include: