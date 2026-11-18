Construction of a new terminal at Gulf Shores International Airport remains on schedule for a May 2027 grand opening, according to a recent update from the city of Gulf Shores.

Structural steel for the terminal is now in place.

Once the new terminal and renovations to the existing facility are complete, the airport will be able to accommodate two simultaneous flight operations, enhancing both capacity and the overall passenger experience, the city said in a Facebook post.

The expansion includes additional gate space to support increased passenger traffic, a larger baggage claim area, expanded rental car facilities, additional parking capacity, more curbside drop-off lanes and expanded passenger loading areas.

An outdoor patio and expanded food and beverage options are also planned.

The flight schedule for summer 2027 is anticipated to be announced in November, according to the city’s post.

The $15 million expansion comes as the airport continues to experience rapid growth.

More than 34,000 passengers traveled through Gulf Shores International Airport in June, the highest monthly total since Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air began service there in May 2025, according to a previous AL.com report.

During its first 12 months of commercial service, the airport recorded 104,000 enplanements, representing passengers departing on Allegiant flights.

In June, flights to the airport’s 13 destinations operated with an average load factor of 78%.

Trip Tek Construction LLC is overseeing the project, which received a $2 million Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program grant funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The same federal infrastructure program provided $5 million for construction of the airport’s initial terminal two years ago.

Airport Director Jesse Fosnaugh said the expansion is being financed through a $20 million line of credit, with the airport working to secure additional contributions from stakeholders.

“We are working to secure additional contributions from stakeholders as the project advances,” he said previously.

“The ultimate goal will be to secure long-term financing once the project is completed and all contributions and actual construction costs materialize.”

The new terminal will feature two gates with the ability to expand to four.

“Currently we are operating with a gate area that can handle only one flight at a time, so having two gates will allow for two aircraft on the ground at the same time with a third aircraft capable within an hour of one of the two leaving,” Fosnaugh said.

“This equates to nearly three times the throughput of the current terminal, depending on flight activity and passenger load factor.”

Fosnaugh said travelers should expect some operational challenges during construction but added that the end goal is to better serve customers while maintaining the airport’s small-community feel.

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