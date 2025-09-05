San José Mineta International Airport Set to Be the First Commercial Airport in California to Welcome Waymo

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is pleased to announce that Waymo, the world’s leading fully autonomous ride-hailing company, has received authorization to operate commercially on Airport premises, the first step in Waymo’s planned deployment in San José. Rollout will happen in stages, beginning with fully-autonomous testing with Waymo employees, followed by a commercial launch for the public later this year.

SJC is expected to be the first commercial, international airport in California — and the second in the world — to welcome Waymo to its terminals, making the Bay Area’s easiest and most dependable Airport even more convenient for travelers.

Upon future commercial launch, passengers traveling through the official Airport of Silicon Valley will be able to hail a Waymo autonomous vehicle via the Waymo app upon landing. The vehicle will arrive at one of SJC’s two Ground Transportation Centers — in Terminal A or B — to dispatch the passenger to the destination of their choice within the San Francisco Bay Area service area.

"It's the perfect time for Waymo’s autonomous vehicles to begin to roll into San José, the Capital of Silicon Valley," said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. "For decades, our region has shaped the future — and Waymo embodies our region’s spirit of innovation. With San José at the epicenter of the biggest sporting events of 2026, Waymo is an ideal mode of transportation that will help visitors move around the area smoothly and safely.”

“I am thrilled Waymo will offer passengers a new innovative option in how passengers travel to and from the San José Mineta International Airport,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Waymo provides the same dependability and convenience travelers have come to expect at SJC, all while leaving a lasting impression to travelers that highlights the spirit of innovation that defines our region.”

“SJC couldn’t be happier that Waymo has received its official permit to operate here in San José, and we’re pleased that Waymo chose our Airport as only the second major airport in the world to offer its services to travelers,” said Mookie Patel, Director of Aviation at San José Mineta International Airport. “Waymo’s impending presence here speaks to the ease and simplicity of SJC’s design and layout and the local infrastructure that supports Waymo’s technology.”

“We look forward to offering fully autonomous rides at San José Mineta International Airport terminals in the future,” said Annabel Chang, Head of U.S. State and Local Public Policy, Waymo. “Waymo was born in Silicon Valley, and our testing and eventual commercial deployment at the airport will help us offer a valuable service to travelers in San José and more of the Bay Area, as we help keep innovation on the move.”