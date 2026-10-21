BWI Airport Completes $83.8m Rehabilitation of Its Longest Runway

BWI Marshall Airport completed an $83.8 million runway rehabilitation project and reopened its longest runway Thursday after nearly three months of construction.

The project included milling and repaving Runway 10-28 and installing a modern LED runway lighting system. That runway was reopened for service at 1:45 p.m. Thursday and the first airline operation on the new pavement was a Southwest arrival from West Palm Beach, Florida, at about 2:24 p.m.

The work began July 22 and was funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Infrastructure Grant Program and the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund.

The runway is one of two commercial runways at BWI Marshall Airport. During much of the construction, the airport also closed its other major runway overnight to accommodate paving work at the intersection of the two runways.

The Maryland Aviation Administration coordinated the project with airport tenants, including passenger airlines, cargo carriers and the FAA.

“The completion of this project showcases the Moore-Miller administration’s commitment to maintaining world-class transportation infrastructure to fuel Maryland’s economic growth,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said.

Shannetta Griffin, executive director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration, said the project promotes safety and improves the airport’s infrastructure.

BWI Marshall served more than 25 million passengers in 2025 and offers about 300 daily nonstop departures to approximately 90 domestic and international destinations.

The airport generates an estimated $11.5 billion in economic impact and supports more than 117,000 jobs across Maryland and the region, according to the Maryland Aviation Administration.

Have a news tip? Contact Todd Karpovich at [email protected] or on X as @ToddKarpovich.

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