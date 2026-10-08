Charlotte Douglas Proposes Major Airport Expansion Under New Airline Agreement

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has outlined plans for a new phase of capital improvements that would expand passenger capacity, modernize infrastructure and support future growth at one of the nation's busiest airports.

The proposed program, called CLT Beyond, is part of ongoing negotiations for a new Airline Use and Lease Agreement between the airport and five major carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Major projects under consideration include an expansion of Concourse C, construction of a passenger tunnel connecting the main terminal to the expanded concourse, renovations to international arrivals facilities and improvements to airfield infrastructure.

The program also calls for upgrades to electrical and other essential airport systems, along with planning for additional international gates and an expanded terminal atrium.

Airport officials are expected to present the proposed agreement to Charlotte City Council on Oct. 12. A council vote would follow at a later meeting.

The new agreement would establish a framework for future capital development, airport financing, airline operations and infrastructure maintenance. Negotiations have continued under an extension of the existing agreement, which was originally scheduled to expire June 30.

CLT Beyond would build on the airport's Destination CLT capital improvement program, a roughly $4 billion series of terminal renovations, concourse expansions and airfield improvements undertaken over the past decade.

Among those investments was the $241 million Concourse A Phase II expansion, completed in September 2024, which added 10 gates. The airport is also constructing a fourth parallel runway, scheduled to open in 2027.

The next phase of development comes as Charlotte Douglas continues to accommodate substantial passenger and aircraft traffic. The airport served 53.6 million passengers in 2025, its second-busiest year on record, and recorded more than 574,000 aircraft operations.

American Airlines, which operates its second-largest hub at Charlotte Douglas, accounts for approximately 90% of passenger traffic at the airport. The carrier's significant presence makes the new lease agreement an important component of the airport's long-term development strategy.

Airport officials have not yet disclosed an overall cost estimate or construction timeline for CLT Beyond. Additional details are expected as the proposed airline agreement moves through the city approval process.