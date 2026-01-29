Charlotte Douglas International Airport serves 53.6 million passengers in 2025, second busiest year on record

Charlotte Douglas International Airport served 53.6 million passengers in 2025, marking the second busiest year in the airport’s history, according to data released by the airport. Passenger totals declined 9% from a record 58.8 million travelers in 2024 but were essentially flat compared to 2023.

Local passenger traffic reached a record level, reflecting continued population growth in the Charlotte region. The airport reported that 35% of travelers began their trips in Charlotte in 2025, up from 25% a decade ago, while 65% connected through the airport. Nearly 12 million passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints during the year, down 2% from 2024 but up 9% compared to 2023.

Passenger-facing infrastructure upgrades were completed during the year, including the Terminal Lobby Expansion project, which added 175,000 square feet of lobby space and renovated an additional 191,000 square feet. The expansion included additional security screening lanes and technology upgrades to increase checkpoint capacity.

International passenger traffic totaled 4.7 million in 2025, a 2% decline from 2024 but a 10% increase compared to 2023. Charlotte Douglas offered nonstop service to 43 international destinations. American Airlines launched service to Athens, Greece, in June 2025, and Etihad Airways is scheduled to begin nonstop flights to Abu Dhabi in March 2026.

The airport recorded 574,193 aircraft operations in 2025, down 4% from 2024 but up 7% from 2023.

Construction activity continued across the airfield, including work on the Fourth Parallel Runway and associated taxiways. Renovations of Concourses D and E are scheduled for completion in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Charlotte Douglas is served by seven major carriers, 15 regional carriers and three foreign flag carriers, with nonstop service to 191 destinations, including 43 international markets and three U.S. territories.