Low Fuel Supply to Boston Logan Airport Forced Pit Stops Elsewhere

Flights were diverted for fuel and airlines were asked to bring in extra fuel to Boston’s Logan International Airport as the airport dealt with constraints following the nor’easter storm that hit the region over the weekend.

“Due to the forecasted nor’easter, fuel ships couldn’t make their regularly scheduled way up to Boston until it was over,” a Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) spokesperson said. “The airport had enough fuel to get through the weekend, but just to be safe, the fueling consortium here asked airlines for the last few days to bring extra fuel in their aircraft to lighten the fueling load here.”

Due to the nor’easter storm, which lasted Friday through Monday around the Bostonregion, multiple flights from Logan diverted to pick up fuel at other airports.

On one Delta flight from Boston to Orlando on Wednesday – sent to Washington Dulles Airport in D.C. for a fuel stop – the pilot confirmed before takeoff, “Apparently just a shortage of fuel at the Boston airport.”

Massport said an initial fuel shipment arrived after the storm on Tuesday, with another on Wednesday.

The Massport spokesperson said airlines could answer how they “chose to respond to” the extra fuel request.

Delta, which customers reported some diverted flights on, announced “weather in the region has constrained fuel deliveries into BOS” earlier in the week.

“Delta is taking steps to help minimize impacts to customers, including operating in-bound aircraft to Boston with additional fuel allocated for its next scheduled flight and transporting additional fuel via tanker trucks to supplement fuel reserves where feasible,” Delta said in a statement. “Delta remains in close contact with Massport and other aviation stakeholders at BOS and will continue to monitor conditions closely and provide updates as needed.”

Delta, along with other major airlines, did not confirm how many flights were impacted by the fuel issue.

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Fuel tankering in aviation works by loading an aircraft with more fuel than required for the flight to bring in extra fuel to the destination.

The fuel constraints follow a weekend in which over 500 flights were reported cancelled at Logan airport, according to the flight tracker site FlightAware data. As of Thursday evening, only eight flights were cancelled at the airport over the previous 24 hours.

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