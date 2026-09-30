Nor'easter Disrupts Fuel Deliveries and Flight Operations at Boston Logan

A powerful nor'easter disrupted fuel deliveries to Boston Logan International Airport over the weekend, prompting airlines to take additional precautions as hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed.

Strong winds and heavy rain prevented fuel barges from reaching Boston on schedule, temporarily reducing the airport's available jet fuel supplies. The disruption prompted airlines to adjust their fueling operations and, in some cases, make additional stops at other airports to refuel.

Delta Air Lines responded by carrying additional fuel on inbound aircraft to support subsequent departures and arranging tanker truck deliveries to supplement available reserves. The airline also issued travel waivers and rebooked passengers affected by cancellations.

The storm created widespread operational challenges across the Northeast, with Boston Logan among the hardest-hit airports. By Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, more than 400 flights at Logan had been delayed and approximately 300 canceled, according to FlightAware figures reported by Boston 25 News.

Massport, which operates Logan, confirmed that adverse weather had delayed the arrival of fuel shipments. The first shipments arrived Monday, with additional deliveries expected Tuesday.

The fuel disruption added to the challenges facing airlines and airport operators as they worked to restore normal operations following the storm. It also illustrated the vulnerability of airport fuel supply chains when severe weather interrupts maritime deliveries.

As of Sept. 30, an airport notice continued to advise scheduled flights to carry additional fuel because of restrictions on fuel uplift at Logan. The notice was scheduled to remain in effect through Oct. 2.