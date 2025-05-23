airBaltic Officially Opens the Baltic Cargo Hub

Latvian airline airBaltic, together with its key stakeholders, officially opened the new Baltic Cargo Hub at RIX Riga Airport – one of the largest air cargo handling facilities in the Baltics.

The event gathered around 200 guests, including the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, international postal and freight partners, as well as representatives from various institutions and industry organisations.

The Baltic Cargo Hub is designed to support the growing demand for efficient and modern air cargo services at RIX Riga Airport. Located directly at cargo apron and equipped with advanced semi-automatic material handling systems, the facility will enable swift and seamless cargo processing. It features such unique features as temperature-controlled rooms for sensitive materials – pharmaceuticals, as well as dedicated areas for dangerous goods, live animals, and valuables. Integrated Food and Veterinary Service facilities and a Customs checkpoint will further streamline cargo operations.

Pauls Cālītis, interim CEO and COO of airBaltic: “The opening of the Baltic Cargo Hub marks a major milestone in strengthening the air cargo infrastructure in the region. This state-of-the-art facility will significantly increase cargo handling capacity at the Riga Airport – up to 45 000 tonnes of cargo annually – and is open to all carriers looking to expand in the Baltics. For airBaltic, it provides an opportunity to further develop our cargo services and support our role in international logistics. It is not only a step forward for our operations, but also a meaningful boost to Latvia’s role as a key aviation hub in Northern Europe.”

Arvīds Maurāns, Chairman of the Board of the Baltic Cargo Center: “The new Baltic Cargo Hub is a forward-looking investment in smarter, faster, and more adaptable cargo operations. It has been designed with a clear focus on flexibility, efficiency, and the diverse needs of global cargo operators, our current and future partners. With a purpose-built mail sorting facility, it also plays a key role in strengthening international postal mail flows via Riga. This milestone is the result of strong collaboration and dedication from many parties, and it demonstrates our shared ambition to support the continued growth of both cargo and mail transit through Latvia.”

The Baltic Cargo Hub also highlights airBaltic’s strong commitment to sustainability. Throughout the construction process, Building Information Modeling (BIM) was utilized to optimize efficiency, and the facility meets BREEAM sustainability standards, setting a new benchmark for environmentally responsible development in the aviation industry.

Developed in close collaboration with leading industry partners, the project saw UPB Nams managing the construction works, the Ozola un Bula Architect Office providing architectural design, and BLV Advisory Group overseeing technical supervision.