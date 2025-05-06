LaGuardia Gateway Partners Welcomes Porter Airlines to LaGuardia Terminal B

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the manager and developer of LaGuardia’s Terminal B, has welcomed the newest airline to operate from Terminal B – Porter Airlines.

The carrier’s first day of operations kicked off with a water cannon salute as the inaugural flight arrived from Toronto. Porter departing passengers were also treated to delicious treats and giveaways at the gate area at Terminal B and arriving guests received a warm welcome from representatives from NYC Tourism.

Porter Airlines will service three daily roundtrip flights between LaGuardia Airport Terminal B and Toronto Pearson International Airport.