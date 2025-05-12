ABESATA and ASPA Announce a Collaboration Agreement to Enhance Air Transport Services

The United States Association of Airline Service Providers (ASPA) and the Brazilian Association of Air Transportation Auxiliary Service Companies (ABESATA) announce a mutual understanding agreement for working together on best practices and common interests within the air transport industry across the Americas.

The ASPA promotes and represents airline service providers (ASP) of all sizes across the

United States, working together fostering safety, training, operational efficiency, and business

conditions at U.S. airports. The association advocates for its members by connecting ASP

solutions with public policy.

The ABESATA brings together the strengths and aspirations of ESATA (Ground Service Provider) companies in Brazil, promoting the improvement of ground services quality and fostering harmonious growth in civil aviation. ABESATA acts institutionally to publicize the importance and practice of ESATA, aiming for broad knowledge and progress in Brazilian civil aviation.

The collaboration agreement will enable both parties to better understand each other's

policies, priorities, and areas of focus, thereby improving the effectiveness of their collective

resources. The parties will identify common objectives, issues of concern, and initiatives to

benefit their members.

This cooperation marks a step towards enhancing the quality and efficiency of air transport services in both the United States and Brazil. By leveraging their collective strengths and experience, ASPA and ABESATA will focus on outcomes for the air transport industry as a whole.

"We are very honored with this partnership, as the connection with a sister entity of ABESATA in the United States is an excellent opportunity to share best practices and increasingly strengthen the operations of ground service companies in Brazil," said Ricardo Aparecido Miguel, president of Abesata. In Brazil, there are more than 40 thousand workers from companies throughout the country.

“ASPA is excited to collaborate with ABESATA. We look forward to establishing a long

partnership by working together on best practices and common interests that will be for the

betterment of the Aviation Community worldwide,” said Ken Pierce, president of ASPA.

In the United States the ASPA represents 23 member companies.