Air Samarkand Expands Route Network to Tbilisi, Batumi and Baku

Uzbek carrier Air Samarkand has announced a raft of new international route developments and increases in weekly frequencies over the coming months.

Air Samarkand will launch new services to Tbilisi and Batumi in Georgia, and to Baku in Azerbaijan, while also increasing scheduled operations to the Turkish capital of Istanbul and Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel.

Zafar Butayev, CEO of Air Samarkand, said: “These latest route developments will support growing customer demand for new and enhanced services on our Air Samarkand route network. All provide connections where we have seen rising demand or identified clear opportunities to establish new routes for tourist, pilgrim and business travellers. We are meeting increased demand for convenient and competitive direct services to link our historic city of Samarkand and Tashkent with important neighbouring markets and destinations further afield."

New developments are:

Tbilisi and Batumi: new charters from Tashkent to the two largest cities in Georgia

On May 18, Air Samarkand operated a first flight from Tashkent to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, and from May 24 will also connect to country’s second largest city and Black Sea resort of Batumi, again operating from and to Tashkent. These destinations are carried out via charter programmes with the tour operator EasyBooking. They offer passengers attractive tour packages that include flights, transfers and accommodation.

Starting in June, there will be an increased number of weekly services – departing for Tbilisi on Thursdays and Sundays, while Batumi will be served three times a week from June 9, with flights departing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Georgia is one of the most popular tourist destinations for residents of Uzbekistan. Its mild climate, traditional food and hospitality, and the absence of visa formalities make Georgia especially attractive for summer holidays.

Samarkand and Tashkent connections with Baku: new routes to the capital of Azerbaijan

Regular flights to Baku will start from June 6, with departures from Samarkand every Friday and two a week from Tashkent, leaving every Tuesday and Thursday. A bright metropolis, where antiquity is harmoniously combined with cultural and architectural modernity, Baku and Azerbaijan have long been united with Uzbekistan by ties of friendship, partnership and cultural exchange.

Samarkand-Istanbul-Samarkand: even more flights to the Turkish capital

Starting from May 26, Air Samarkand will increase the frequency of flights on the Samarkand-Istanbul route from three to five times a week. Flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, providing passengers with convenience and flexibility when planning their trips to one of the world's most popular cities.

Samarkand-Tel Aviv-Samarkand: increase in direct services between Uzbekistan and Israel

Air Samarkand opened flights on the Samarkand-Tel Aviv route on May 4 with the first direct connection from Samarkand to the business and cultural centre of Israel. It will add a second weekly service from July 3 to meet rising demand from passengers flying in both directions. Flights currently operate on Sundays, and from July 3 a second weekly flight will operate every Thursday, providing more flexibility for tourists, business travellers and pilgrims.

The new services will be operated with modern Air Samarkand Airbus A330 (with 313 seats) or Airbus A321 (194 seats), or Airbus A321neo (221 seats) aircraft.

Passengers on all Air Samarkand flights are provided with a full hot meal or breakfast, depending on the time of departure, as well as an in-flight magazine with up-to-date information on travel, culture, and other aspects of Samarkand and Uzbekistan, as well as airline news.

These route developments form the latest part expansion of the Air Samarkand international route network. In 2025, the airline will continue to increase the frequency of services to key cities and add new international destinations. It also plans to develop its fleet by investing in modern aircraft and improving customer service to strengthen its position in the Central Asian market.

Air Samarkand opened its first scheduled service in March 2024 to the Turkish capital of Istanbul and subsequently opened destinations to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the UAE, the religious Saudi cities of Jeddah and Medina, the tourism hot-spots of Nha Trang and Phú Quốc in Vietnam, and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from both Samarkand and Tashkent.

Air Samarkand has also operated charter flights to the cities of Delhi, Dhaka, Dubai, Islamabad, and other cities. The most popular destination is Jeddah, with Air Samarkand operating flights from five cities in Uzbekistan (departing from Samarkand, Bukhara, Fergana, Namangan and Termez), while services to Egypt, Vietnam and Turkey have also been in high demand.

Samarkand is a cultural gem of Central Asia and an important transit hub on the historic Silk Road, which is now taking on a new meaning and understanding as visitor numbers soar. The city of Samarkand is actively modernising, offering international tourists a unique combination of historical sights and modern infrastructure for sustainable tourism, with Air Samarkand committed to supporting the development of the city and the wider region.