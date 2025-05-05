Air Samarkand Operates First Flight Between Samarkand-Tel Aviv

Uzbek carrier Air Samarkand has operated its latest international scheduled service, to the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv, and announced a doubling of weekly capacity from July to meet surging customer demand.

The new weekly service operated recently with a modern Air Samarkand Airbus A330 aircraft and will continue every Sunday. The first flight departed from Samarkand in Uzbekistan on schedule at 06:00 am and arrived in Tel Aviv five and a half hours later, at 09:25 am local time. The return service departed from Tel Aviv at 11:20 am, arriving back in the historic city of Samarkand at 18:40 pm local time.

Passengers on these inaugural services were treated to a traditional welcome at both airports and were also presented with special gifts and treats.

Given high levels of passenger demand, Air Samarkand used the inaugural service to announce a doubling of route capacity starting from July, with a second return to be operated on every Thursday. Services will be operated by Airbus 330 (with 313 seats) or Airbus A321 (194 seats) aircraft according to load factors.

"The opening of regular flights to Tel Aviv represents an important step in the development of ties between Uzbekistan and Israel,” said Zafar Butayev, CEO of Air Samarkand. “We are seeing steady interest in this route from tourist, pilgrim and business travellers, and are delighted to confirm a second service starting from July. This will meet growing demand for a convenient and competitive direct service that links our two culturally rich cities and represents another important step forward in the expansion of the Air Samarkand route network," he said.

These latest developments coincide with recent initiatives to strengthen the cooperation between Uzbekistan and Israel across trade, migration, and other social and economic spheres.

Located on the Mediterranean Sea coast, Tel Aviv is known for its picturesque beaches, modern architecture and rich cultural life. Tel Aviv serves as a gateway to Israel's holy sites, including Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Nazareth, making it an attractive destination for believers of various faiths. In addition, the city offers a variety of opportunities for shopping, gastronomic discoveries and participation in cultural events.

For travelers from Israel, the new flight provides convenient access to Samarkand, the historical centre of the Great Silk Road and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The growing economy of Uzbekistan is also of significant interest to Israeli investors and businesses, with the launch of services delivering a huge boost to direct business travel.

Tel Aviv is the latest part of Air Samarkand's strategy to expand its international route network. In 2025, the airline plans to increase the frequency of services to key destinations and add new international city destinations. It continues to develop its fleet by investing in modern aircraft and improving customer service to strengthen its position in the Central Asian market.

In 2024 Air Samarkand began its first scheduled services in March to the Turkish capital of Istanbul, and subsequently opened destinations to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the UAE, the religious Saudi cities of Jeddah and Medina, the tourism hot-spots of Nha Trang and Phú Quốc in Vietnam, and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from both Samarkand and Tashkent.

Air Samarkand has also operated charter flights to the cities of Batumi, Delhi, Dhaka, Dubai, Islamabad, Tbilisi and other cities. The most popular destination was Jeddah, with Air Samarkand operating flights from five cities in Uzbekistan (departing from Samarkand, Bukhara, Fergana, Namangan and Termez), while services to Egypt, Vietnam and Turkey have also been in high demand.

Samarkand is a cultural gem of Central Asia and an important transit hub on the historic Silk Road, which is now taking on a new meaning and understanding as visitor numbers soar. The city of Samarkand is actively modernizing, offering international tourists a unique combination of historical sights and modern infrastructure, with Air Samarkand committed to supporting the development of tourism in city and the wider region.