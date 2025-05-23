Precision Aviation Group Australia Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Honeywell

Precision Aviation Group Australia (PAG) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the IntuVue RDR-7000 Weather Radar System for AW139 Commercial helicopters, valid until March 31, 2028.

Under this agreement, PAG will provide sales and support services for the RDR-7000 for Honeywell Authorized Channel Partners across the Asia Pacific region, expanding access to Honeywell’s weather radar technology for AW139 Commercial helicopters.

The RDR-7000 is Honeywell’s latest advancement in weather radar, offering fully automated and intuitive capabilities designed to increase pilot situational awareness and enhance flight safety. Its 3D volumetric scanning and predictive hazard awareness make it ideal for aircraft operating in complex weather environments.

“This partnership with Honeywell aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide operators in the region with advanced, safety-enhancing technologies,” said Jordan Webber, vice president – Component Services, Precision Aviation Group.

Webber continued, “The RDR-7000’s automated hazard detection and ease of integration make it a smart choice for both retrofit and forward-fit applications. We’re excited to support our customers in upgrading their situational awareness and overall mission safety.”

BGA Sales Leader, Asia Pacific – Honeywell Aerospace Technologies Desmond Tan added, “Our collaboration with Precision Aviation Group extends our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and safety for operators. PAG’s experience and reach in the region makes them the ideal partner to represent the RDR-7000 in Asia Pacific.”

PAG will also work closely with Honeywell on co-branded marketing initiatives and educational programs to support the adoption of the RDR-7000, ensuring operators understand the radar’s advanced features and integration benefits.