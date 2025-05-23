RECARO Aircraft Seating Receives Best Managed Companies Award 2025

RECARO Aircraft Seating has received the Best Managed Companies Award 2025. This award recognizes outstandingly managed companies and is regarded internationally as a seal of quality for excellent management, operational excellence and innovative business processes.

Last Thursday, May 22, 2025, RECARO Aircraft Seating was honored with the award at a festive dinner in Frankfurt am Main, presented by Deloitte Private, UBS, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.

“This award recognizes the strength of our organization in all its diversity, from strategic alignment to operational excellence,” says Peter Müller, CFO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

Müller continued, “I am particularly impressed by the commitment and sense of responsibility our teams demonstrate every day to contribute to overall success. Receiving the award is also, for me, a sign of appreciation for this very effort.”

"We are very proud to once again be among the best-managed companies in Germany,” says Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

Hiller added, “This success highlights once again that our values and our team spirit are embodied in our daily actions. Together, we will achieve our ambitious goals for the coming years and continue to set benchmarks in the aviation industry.”

The Best Managed Companies program is a competition and seal of quality for successful medium-sized companies. The vision: to build a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed mid-sized companies.

A selling point of Best Managed Companies is its international character: Best Managed Companies was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries.

“Best Managed Companies such as RECARO Aircraft Seating have impressively demonstrated their outstanding corporate management. Their success is based on a well-thought-out and intelligent business model, a highly motivated team, and the unconditional will to initiate and implement new ideas. As pioneers and role models, they have more than earned their award as Best Managed Companies,” explains Markus Seiz, director at Deloitte Private and head of the Best Managed Companies program.