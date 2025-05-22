Boeing Releases 4th Annual Safety Report

Boeing has released its fourth annual report about the company’s actions to strengthen product safety, including progress on its safety culture, safety practices and ongoing collaboration with customers and industry.

The report summarizes the company’s implementation of a Safety Management System (SMS), as well as changes that address recommendations made by a Congressionally authorized expert panel.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do. In our industry, continuous learning is required to achieve the highest levels of safety,” said Don Ruhmann, Boeing chief aerospace safety officer, “The multiple ways we at Boeing are learning—and applying that knowledge to drive improvements that protect human life—fcontinues to expand.”

The 2025 CASO report covers progress achieved over the last 12 months:

Safety culture

Enhanced and encouraged use of Speak Up, Boeing’s employee reporting channel for product safety, quality and compliance concerns.

Doubled—to more than 1,000 people—the number of Boeing teammates in the company’s SMS Champions Program, which builds understanding of SMS and advocacy of its practices within Boeing teams and factories.

Safety practices

Submitted to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) a comprehensive set of actions to address recommendations made in a Congressionally authorized expert panel’s safety review.

Implemented Design Build Safety reviews, in which teams apply safety risk management practices to ensure engineering requirements are properly translated into production.

Expanded the sources and systems for safety data and widened the application of machine learning to proactively identify and address potential hazards.

Collaborating for a safer industry

Engaged more than 300 airline operators in developing and implementing integrated solutions that further strengthen aviation safety.

Convened the third annual Boeing Aviation Safety Conference, bringing together approximately 300 experts from across the aviation industry to exchange knowledge and insights on safety improvements.

The full report is available at www.boeing.com/safety/caso-report.