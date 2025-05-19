Kali Hague Named to EAA Board of Directors

Kali Hague has been named to the Experimental Aircraft Association Board of Directors as a Class III Director, serving a one-year, renewable term with EAA’s board. Hague is currently Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Jetlaw, LLC, an aviation law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C.

“Kali’s aviation knowledge and experience, especially in the areas of aviation law and emerging technology, will be a real asset to EAA as we continue to develop programs to grow participation in aviation and develop programs to benefit our members,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and chairman of the board.

In her current role at Jetlaw, Hague advises clients on all aspects of aviation law and supports them in regulatory compliance, mergers & acquisitions, aircraft transactions, Department of Defense contracting and testing, producing and implementing emerging technologies.

Hague is an EAA Lifetime Member and began her aviation experience in high school by washing airplanes at an FBO to save money for flying lessons. After earning her private pilot certificate, she attended Kansas State University’s professional pilot program and earned her Commercial pilot certificate, IFR, MEL, and CFI/II ratings, and her tailwheel endorsement.

She is also a graduate of Washburn University (Kansas) School of Law and completed her LL.M. in International and European Tax Law from Maastricht University Faculty of Law in the Netherlands.

Hague competes in the women’s Air Race Classic and is especially proud of placing in the top 10 in her 1946 Luscombe 8E. She and her husband, an ATP type-rated pilot, attend EAA AirVenture Oshkosh each year and always look forward to the excitement of flying into the event.

She currently serves on the Aero Club of Washington’s Board of Directors and previously served on the Board of Directors of the National Business Aviation Association.