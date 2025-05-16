Jamco America Highlights the Jamco Soft Divider

Jamco America, Inc. highlights the leather-wrapped Jamco Soft Divider, a soft eyebrow-type hanging divider with a design that enables maximum seat density and greater division between cabin classes. The Jamco Soft Divider is designed for narrow-body single aisle aircraft.

“The Jamco Soft Divider has an increased surface area from the previous hanging divider to allow additional separation from the rear passengers and the forward passengers,” said Paul Michaels, director of sales & marketing at Jamco America, “As a result, the spread of germs between cabin classes is reduced, increasing passenger safety.”

Ideal for creating a physical separation between aircraft business and economy classes, the Jamco Soft Divider allows for additional legroom or in some cases an additional row of seats, depending upon aircraft configuration.

It offers easy installation and integration with existing header provisions certified for current Boeing 737 divider systems and is scheduled to be certified for the Airbus A321 later this year.

Unlike typical semi-transparent Lexan dividers or curtain dividers, the Jamco Soft Divider design provides a lightweight flexible divider that offers complete separation of zones. It bends so it will not restrict a reclining seat, with minimal encroachment into the space of other passengers. Upon request, the Jamco Soft Divider can be formed to follow the contour of the seat back in the reclined position.

The leather-wrapped divider also offers branding opportunities, including the use of color and embossed logos. The Jamco Soft Divider is currently flying on the 737.