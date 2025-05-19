Denmark Ministry of Defence and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works Prove F-35 Interoperability in Flight

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and the Danish Ministry of Defence (MOD) completed a successful live F-35 interoperability demonstration.

This is another success in a series of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) demonstrations proving the F-35's ability to serve as a force multiplier, enabling allied forces to deploy ready-now capabilities to connect systems across the battlespace.

Danish F-35s flying out of Fort Worth, Texas, shared classified data via DAGGR-2, a Skunk Works' Open Systems Gateway (OSG) developed under a partnership with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), through commercial satellite communications and displayed at Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark.

"This marked a significant milestone toward enhancing Denmark's capabilities, as it enabled our MDO staff to witness in real-time the potential of the F-35's ability to collect, analyze and share advanced data across geographically dispersed networks," said Danish Air Chief, Maj. Gen. Jan Dam.

Dam continued, "Our close collaboration with Skunk Works has been instrumental in accelerating the rapid deployment of such capabilities, and we're very pleased with the results."

"This collaboration with the Danish MOD enabled us to do what we do best at Skunk Works: rapidly deploy ready-now capabilities at a pace unparalleled in the industry and prove it through real-world flights," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.

Sanchez added, “This demonstration builds on our successful track record of collaboration with international partners and defines what truly sets us apart: our commitment to Open Systems Architecture, which enables seamless integration across any platform, sensor, or shooter – regardless of the manufacturer."