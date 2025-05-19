Embraer Spotlights KC-390 Millennium at DSEI Japan 2025

Embraer will participate in DSEI Japan in Chiba City from May 21 to 23, with the KC-390 Millennium, the advanced multi-mission medium airlift and tanker, as the highlight of its defense and security solutions portfolio at the exhibition (Booth H8-480).

“Embraer is honored to be at DSEI Japan, showcasing the capabilities and reliability of the KC-390 Millennium that attracted a growing number of operators around the world,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, president & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

He continued, “Japan is an important market for Embraer, with our commercial aviation’s E-Jets growing in the country over the past 15 years. Performance and reliability are key features of Embraer’s aircraft across all our business units, and we look forward to supporting Japan’s defense and aerospace needs.”

The KC-390 Millennium is a new generation multi-mission aircraft designed and built to take on the demands of the 21st-century operating environment. The aircraft is the most advanced in its class and flies faster (470kts) and further on a standard crew duty day.

It also carries more cargo (26 tons) compared to other medium sized military cargo aircraft. It is powered by IAE V2500 engines, which allow it to support operations in remote areas and disaster zones with limited infrastructure.

The KC-390 Millennium offers a combination of strategic and tactical capabilities, operational flexibility and cost-effectiveness, making it a solution for meeting Japan's evolving air mobility needs. Its ability to operate across vast distances and integrate into joint operations could enhance Japan's capacity to respond to a wide range of challenges.

The KC-390 Millennium can perform a wide range of missions such as transporting and air-dropping cargo and troops, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions and firefighting.

In addition, the KC-390 Millennium can support extended maritime surveillance and SAR operations, with AAR enhancing their reach and on-station time. The KC-390 Millennium's ability to operate from shorter runways and refuel other aircraft is critical for supporting Japan’s defense requirements.

The aircraft has achieved a mission accomplishment rate of 99% with low operational costs. Its multi-mission capability and interoperability are built-in by design, enabling the aircraft to be ready for all mission profiles by Air Forces.