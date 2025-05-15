Beautech Acquires 4 Embraer E175 Aircraft on Lease to LOT Polish Airlines From Altavair

BeauTech Power Systems, LLC (“BeauTech”) has completed the acquisition of four Embraer E175 aircraft managed by Altavair L.P. (“Altavair”).

All four aircraft remain on lease with LOT Polish Airlines. The transaction marks another aircraft purchase with leases attached and its first collaboration with Altavair, as the company expands its presence in the aircraft leasing sector.

The acquisition strengthens BeauTech’s portfolio of Embraer E-Jet family aircraft and reflects its increasing focus on mid-life, revenue-generating assets.

The aircraft—MSNs 17000125, 17000132, 17000134 and 17000136—are Embraer E175s powered by GE CF34-8E engines. All units are actively operating within LOT’s scheduled European network, supporting the carrier’s regional and short-haul operations.

“This transaction represents a continued development in BeauTech’s platform evolution,” said Stefanie Jung, SVP – head of Global Acquisitions at BeauTech, “While our roots are in mid to end-of-life asset management (in particular, engines), the acquisition of leased aircraft demonstrates our ability to access high-quality assets through flexible structures involving in-service aircraft.”

Director – Trading at Altavair Clive Bowen commented, “This was a well-structured transaction with a highly capable counterparty. We appreciated BeauTech’s constructive approach and commitment throughout the process, and we look forward to working together again in the future.”

As part of the transaction, BeauTech has assumed all existing lease and servicing responsibilities under the current agreements with LOT. The deal reflects BeauTech’s growing capabilities in structuring and executing complex acquisitions and highlights the company’s expanding role within the commercial aircraft leasing space.