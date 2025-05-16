RapidSOS and Global Medical Response Partner to Cut Air Ambulance Dispatch Times

RapidSOS has announced a new agreement with Global Medical Response (GMR) to accelerate air ambulance requests using RapidSOS UNITE. This expansion of the product transforms how Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) request air medical support, instantly sharing life-saving data and tracking aircraft in real-time.

Each year, more than 550,000 patients rely on air medical transport, but the traditional process and legacy technology can take up to 10 minutes to request aid.

This integration allows ECCs to digitally request a GMR air ambulance in less than 60 seconds, eliminating the need for phone calls or manual data entry. This represents an improvement in the speed at which emergency teams can begin to mobilize critical care. Air ambulance requests will launch initially in markets served by GMR.

"This partnership reflects our shared mission to support public safety professionals with life-saving tools," said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSO, "By integrating air medical support into the telecommunicator workflow and removing unnecessary delays, we are enabling faster, more informed decisions that can save lives."

"Our crews are ready at a moment's notice," said Ted Van Horne, COO of Global Medical Response, "This workflow is designed to get us in the air faster, with the right information, so we can reach patients sooner. And as one of the largest providers of air medical care in the U.S., making this tool available nationally has the power to positively impact communities and patients who need us."

The evolution of RapidSOS UNITE signifies a shift from data delivery to true operational empowerment.

At the company's annual Innovation Day event, RapidSOS also showcased advancements to RapidSOS HARMONY, the copilot for public safety, including: