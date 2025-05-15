AFI KLM E&M and Cebu Pacific Air Sign Extended Component Contract

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has announced the extension of its components maintenance contract with Cebu Pacific, for ten years.

This extended contract covers the comprehensive maintenance, logistic, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for Cebu Pacific's A320/A321 CEO & NEO fleet, together with the implementation of the Prognos predictive maintenance system, powered by AFI KLM E&M, for CEBU Pacific Air’s components and APUs.

In line with this contract extension, AFI KLM E&M will also be expanding its local footprint. The development of its warehouse and MRO shop in Singapore will be accelerated, enhancing inventory and service capabilities to better support Cebu Pacific Air and other clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are thrilled to extend our agreement with AFI KLM E&M for the support of our A320/A321 fleet. Their exceptional expertise and reliable service have been instrumental in maintaining our high standards of operational efficiency. This extended contract signifies our mutual commitment to delivering safe and seamless travel experiences for our passengers," said Shevantha Weerasekera, VP Engineering and Fleet Management at Cebu Pacific Air.

Executive Vice President Air France Industries Géry Mortreux commented, "We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Cebu Pacific Air through this extended component contract for their A320/A321 fleet. This agreement reaffirms our dedication to providing top-notch maintenance solutions and underscores our role as a trusted partner in Cebu Pacific's growth and success in the aviation industry."