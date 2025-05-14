ZeroAvia and RVL Aviation to Fly World’s First Zero-Emission Cargo Services

ZeroAvia announced that it has signed an agreement with RVL Aviation which will see RVL operate Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft retrofitted with ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric, zero-emission ZA600 powertrain.

Flights within the British Isles will commence once certification for the engine, airframe integration and planned services are obtained and all retrofit and training work is complete.

Analysis performed by RVL and ZeroAvia confirms that the ZA600-enabled Cessna Caravan would meet existing operational requirements while virtually eliminating the climate impact of the operations. There are nearly 1,000 aircraft operating cargo routes around the world today that could in future be powered by ZA600 powertrains.

This agreement focuses on one type of aircraft, Cessna Caravan 208B, with RVL working with zero-emission specialist MONTE on the aircraft lease.

The partners will explore opportunities to launch further small turboprop operations in the growing RVL network based on the success of the initial operations, as well as expand the technology across its other operations when the technology and operating conditions permit.