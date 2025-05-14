Gulfstream Unveils Redesigned London Showroom

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced the official unveiling of its reimagined London Sales and Design Center.

Originally opened in 2013, the nearly 5,500-square-foot/511-square-meter space located in Mayfair gives customers based in or traveling through the city exclusive access to Gulfstream’s London-based sales executives and interior design team.

“Delivering an unparalleled experience for our customers is what defines the Gulfstream difference and is something we are continuously investing in,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

“Our curated portfolio of strategically located sales and design centers offers customers an opportunity to personally explore our aircraft cabins, seating options and outfitting materials so they can tailor their own aircraft to their liking. This redesigned London space is the latest location to further bring this bespoke experience to life,” Burns added.

The London Sales and Design Center features a full-size Gulfstream G400 cabin mock-up and a Gulfstream G700 and Gulfstream G800 cabin mock-up along with the award-winning Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600 customizable seat collections for customers to test the comfort and functionality of seating, flooring and materials in an actual cabin living area without leaving the city center.

In the design showroom, Gulfstream’s interior design team guides customers through the selection of finishes, veneers, floor coverings, leathers, textiles and other interior outfitting materials available onsite.

Technology, including a 3D Cabin Creator and exterior paint visualization technology displayed via a large-scale powerwall, allows customers to explore the cabin configurations and customization services Gulfstream offers.

In addition to London, Gulfstream’s sales and design centers are also located in Savannah, New York and Beverly Hills, California.