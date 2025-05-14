Skyguide and ADB SAFEGATE Partner to Implement Tower Solutions with OneControl

Skyguide and ADB SAFEGATE have signed a strategic partnership agreement at Airspace World in Lisbon, Portugal.

This partnership aims to achieve technological and operational excellence on the way to implementing future tower solutions, initially for Geneva, Zurich and Bern airports.

The signing is the result of a journey that Skyguide and ADB SAFEGATE started back in 2020 when launching the first joint project. A cross-functional project team of representatives from technical, operational and commercial departments was created to design and work jointly on a frame agreement that will reinforce the relationship between the two companies for the next five years.

This agreement solidifies the commitment to expand the implementation of the Electronic Flight Strip System at Geneva Tower to additional functional building blocks in Switzerland.

“Skyguide and ADB SAFEGATE continue their joint journey to partner in the development of innovative tower approach solutions by bringing together the strengths from each company. We have invested a great deal of time and are confident that this endeavor will be successful”, says Klaus Meier, CIO of Skyguide.

CTO of ADB SAFEGATE Dr. Thorben Burghardt reaffirms, “I’m proud of this milestone for both companies. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, setting a strong foundation for collaboration and progress in air navigation.”