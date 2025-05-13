5 NFF Aviation Services Employees Honored with Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

NFF Aviation Services has announced that five of its aviation maintenance professionals have been awarded the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This honor recognizes individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and dedication to aviation safety through 50 years of service in the aircraft maintenance industry.

The award is named after Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight and the man behind the engine that powered the Wright brothers’ aircraft. It is one of the highest honors bestowed by the FAA upon mechanics who have contributed to the field of aviation maintenance.

The five recipients from NFF Aviation Services are:

Patrick J. Gallagher

Harold H. Rutledge

Edward Meegan

Bruce Kukuruda

Bernie Blanco

Each of these individuals has spent decades ensuring the safety and reliability of aircraft, mentoring younger technicians and upholding industry standards. Their collective expertise has been instrumental in advancing the mission of NFF Aviation Services and maintaining its reputation.

"These awards not only recognize incredible individual achievement but also reflect the strength and legacy of our entire maintenance team," said Andrew Coghe, president, "We’re honored to have these professionals as part of the NFF Aviation Services family."

The recognition by the FAA is a testament to the impact these employees have made, not only on NFF Aviation Services but also on the aviation industry.

Family and friends gathered for a luncheon at the Air Heritage Aviation Museum at the Beaver County Airport Aliquippa PA.