  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Aircraft

    Cutter Aviation Receives FAA’s Diamond Award of Excellence for all Certified Repair Stations

    Feb. 21, 2025
    Cutter Aviation
    67b8cfea15247f289fd556c8 Cutter Aviation Mros

    Cutter Aviation proudly announces that all of its Certified Repair Stations have earned the Federal Aviation Administration’s AMT Awards Program “Diamond Award of Excellence.” This recognition is given to organizations where 100% of eligible Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) complete the FAA’s required training and certification for the year.

     

    With MRO locations in Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Prescott, and San Antonio, Cutter Aviation is committed to providing reliable aviation maintenance services throughout the Southwest. This accomplishment reflects the company’s focus on maintaining a skilled workforce and meeting safety and training standards.

     

    “We are proud of our team’s dedication to safety and quality,” said Dave Clifton, Director of Technical and Flight Support Services. “This award highlights our commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and proficiency within our MRO culture.”

     

    A total of 84 Cutter Aviation maintenance technicians successfully completed the required training in 2024, highlighting the team’s commitment to excellence.

    Safran
    v280
    Electra
    donyates
    Air Charter Service
    chris_leach_new
    Airbus
    airbuspratt