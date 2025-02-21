Cutter Aviation Receives FAA’s Diamond Award of Excellence for all Certified Repair Stations

Cutter Aviation proudly announces that all of its Certified Repair Stations have earned the Federal Aviation Administration’s AMT Awards Program “Diamond Award of Excellence.” This recognition is given to organizations where 100% of eligible Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) complete the FAA’s required training and certification for the year.

With MRO locations in Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Prescott, and San Antonio, Cutter Aviation is committed to providing reliable aviation maintenance services throughout the Southwest. This accomplishment reflects the company’s focus on maintaining a skilled workforce and meeting safety and training standards.

“We are proud of our team’s dedication to safety and quality,” said Dave Clifton, Director of Technical and Flight Support Services. “This award highlights our commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and proficiency within our MRO culture.”

A total of 84 Cutter Aviation maintenance technicians successfully completed the required training in 2024, highlighting the team’s commitment to excellence.