Airbus Delivers First Pratt & Whitney-Powered A321XLR to Wizz Air

Wizz Air has taken delivery of its first of 47 A321XLR aircraft. The airline is the first in the world to operate the A321XLR powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and the first European low-cost operator of the type.

Wizz Air’s A321XLRs have 239 seats in a single class configuration, featuring the new Airspace cabin with a modern lighting system and settings to adjust the environment at different phases of the flight, including boarding, dining, relaxing, sleeping and waking up.

Wizz Air is an all-Airbus operator with a fleet of over 230 A320 Family aircraft in operation and 295 left to be delivered.

The A321XLR is the next step of the A320neo Family, responding to market needs for more range and payload. It will deliver an Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm, 30% lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor aircraft, as well as reduced NOx emissions and noise. So far, Airbus has secured more than 500 orders for the type.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A321XLR aircraft is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft capable of flying with up to 100% SAF by 2030.