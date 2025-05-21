Jet Access and Garmin Elevate Citation Excel Avionics with G5000 Installations

Jet Access has announced the completion of its third Garmin G5000 flight deck installation for its in-house fleet.

With over 20 years of experience in Garmin flight deck installations, Jet Access continues to provide the aviation community with cutting-edge avionics upgrades that enhance safety, efficiency and aircraft performance.

Jet Access has experience with systems such as the G950 in the Twin Commander, the G1000 and the G5000. The G5000 installation in the Citation Excel represents the latest evolution of Jet Access’ expertise and highlights its ability to deliver seamless avionics integrations.

“We are honored to be acknowledged as one of the leading Platinum dealers for Garmin and a reliable source of premium avionics solutions,” said Scott Dillon, president of Jet Access Maintenance.

Dillon continued, “Leveraging our extensive expertise in Garmin flight deck installations, we offer more than just products—we deliver a complete service package that includes supplemental lift during downtime, CFO-approved cost savings, pilot training and ongoing support.”

Jet Access provides supplemental lift to minimize downtime during installation, offering access to three of its upgraded aircraft and additional aircraft options for operators. This ensures that clients’ flight operations can continue while their aircraft undergoes the G5000 installation.

Jet Access also provides mentorship and post-flight training through experienced pilots, which can be completed during the installation process. This approach ensures that clients are fully prepared to operate their newly upgraded aircraft with confidence.

The G5000’s integrated flight deck provides operators with capabilities like touchscreen interfaces, enhanced situational awareness and improved flight management systems. Jet Access has successfully completed over 40 Garmin integrated flight deck installations.

“The industry-leading G5000 integrated flight deck has been a very successful and popular retrofit program for Citation Excel aircraft,” said Dan Lind, senior director, Aviation Sales, Marketing & Support, “Jet Access’ product knowledge and focus on client satisfaction is a testament to the dedication of their whole team.”