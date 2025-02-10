FL Technics Welcomes New Client and Expands to Middle East Further

FL Technics, a globally recognized provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, continues its strategic growth in the Middle East region. This year, its subsidiary FL Technics LLC has commenced fleet support for a new client, UAE-based airline Fly Vaayu, which operates in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

"The expansion in the Middle East is a strategic move by FL Technics that demonstrates the importance of the Middle East as a growing aviation hub. Our aim is to gain recognition as a leading MRO provider here and to offer a wider range of services to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Fly Vaayu is a very important new client for FL Technics LLC, and we will be able to provide them with faster and more efficient maintenance solutions," said Arif Alameri, Managing Director of FL Technics LLC.

FL Technics LLC will perform maintenance on Fly Vaayu’s Airbus A320P2F freighter, a unique model aircraft, that has been converted from a passenger to a cargo aircraft, with containerised belly department for faster loading and unloading, and advanced engine technology. There are only a few of these aircraft in the world, and only one in the Middle East. By the end of this year, the number is expected to reach four.

FL Technics LLC will serve as a dedicated maintenance provider for Fly Vaayu, offering a full-time onboard engineering service at each destination. This strategic partnership will empower Fly Vaayu to respond more flexibly to customer requests without constraints, enhancing operational efficiency. The team of specialists will provide a range of maintenance services for the client, including line maintenance. Alongside these services, the engineers will provide additional support during the aircraft de-registration and re-registration procedures by assisting in obtaining the certificate, ensuring a smooth registration process and enabling FL Technics LLC to maintain the aircraft.

Earlier this year FL Technics extended operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a new Line Maintenance Station at Dubai World Central (DWC)/Al Maktoum International Airport. This move solidifies the position of FL Technics LLC (UAE) as a trustworthy leader in aviation maintenance solutions in the Middle East.