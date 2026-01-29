FL Technics Expands Component Support Services with New Warehouse in Dubai

FL Technics has opened a new EAMS warehouse to expand its component support capabilities in the Middle East and Africa.

The new warehouse is located in Dubai and is poised to offer benefits like:

Faster aircraft component delivery

Reduced lead times

Enhanced operational reliability

Before the establishment of this warehouse, FL Technics used to ship components from its global logistic hubs in:

Frankfurt

Kaunas

Miami

Vilnius

Singapore

Due to increased demand in the Middle East, FL Technics created a new dedicated local stock point with the Dubai warehouse.

FL Technics plans to use the Dubai warehouse mainly for storing critical rotable components. By allowing local customers to access these parts more easily, the company is helping to:

Reduce aircraft-on-ground (AOG) situations

Maintain continuity in operations

Minimize delivery times

The company also selects its inventory based on operational data to ensure availability of components that are frequently in demand and critical to successful, safe flight.

Head of Sales and Customer Support Unit – Engine, Airframe and Materials Services at FL Technics Viktor Bulanov says, “Component availability is one of the key factors in aircraft maintenance.”

Bulanov adds, “By placing our warehouse closer to customers in the Middle East, we can respond faster to their needs and support them more efficiently.”

“Our inventory decisions are data-driven. We analyze usage patterns and customer demand to ensure the right components are available where they are needed most,” Bulanov explains.