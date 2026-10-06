NATA Names Carol Giles 2026 Distinguished Public Service Award Recipient
The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has announced that Carol Giles is the 2026 recipient of the oranization’s Distinguished Public Service Award.
This award honors Giles for 40+ years of dedication to aviation, in areas like:
- Maintenance
- Safety
- Regulatory policy
Giles has a wide array of expertise from military and civilian maintenance work, including:
- Helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Army
- Aircraft maintenance technician (civilian)
- CH-54 Skycranor flight platoon sergeant and flight engineer for the Alaska Army National Guard
Aside from her hands-on maintenance work, Giles worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for 21 years, in roles like:
- Assistant Manager and Manager of the Aircraft Maintenance Division
- Assistant Deputy Director of Flight Standards
- Special Assistant to the Flight Standards director and deputy director
By leading the Aircraft Maintenance Division, Giles had a hand in developing regulations, standards, policies and guidance for continued airworthiness of civil aircraft, leading around 60 aviation safety experts.
Since retiring from federal service, Giles founded The Giles Group where she provides advice to aviation organizations like:
- Maintenance providers
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers and distributors
- Air carriers
- International civil aviation authorities
At NATA, Giles is the Senior Advisor of Regulatory Affairs for maintenance, involving:
- Advocacy and regulatory engagement
- Contributions to Aviation Business Journal
- Presenting at NATA events
- Serving as a liaison to maintenance committees
NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna said, “Public service defines Carol’s remarkable career.”
Castagna continued, “Her leadership has helped shape aviation safety policy and regulations, strengthen aircraft maintenance standards and guide countless professionals and organizations through complex operational and regulatory challenges.”
“Carol combines extraordinary technical expertise with an equally strong commitment to mentorship, collaboration, and service. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition,” noted Castagna.
Interested parties can attend NATA’s Aviation Business Conference in Denver, where Giles will be recognized during the Industry Excellence Awards Presentation and on November 10, 2026.