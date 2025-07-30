National Aeronautic Association Announces Distinguished People of Aviation

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) announced that the 2025 Wesley L. McDonald Distinguished Statesmen and Stateswomen of Aviation are Lisa Anderson Spencer, Nia Gilliam, Rebecca Lutte, Mike McGowan, Robert Sumwalt, Barbara Walter-Phillips and Holly Woodruff Lyons.

The NAA established the award in 1954 to honor living Americans who have made significant contributions to aeronautics and reflected credit upon America and themselves. Previous recipients include Jimmy Doolittle (1959), Olive Ann Beech (1974), Cornelius Coffey (1991), and Marjorie Stinson (1968).

“The history of aviation is marked by great people who have impacted the industry in extraordinary ways with their life’s work,” said Amy Spowart, NAA president and CEO, “This year's awardees represent excellence in vital industry sectors, from safety to leadership and beyond, and we are honored to recognize them and their contributions to aviation.”

The 2025 honorees are:

Lisa Anderson Spencer , for her lifetime promotion of aviation as a career and her teaching of global aviation safety, resulting in enhancements to academic, industry, government and humanitarian programs worldwide.

, for her lifetime promotion of aviation as a career and her teaching of global aviation safety, resulting in enhancements to academic, industry, government and humanitarian programs worldwide. Nia Gilliam , for her lifelong commitment to broadening the aviation talent pool, benefiting aviation for generations to come.

, for her lifelong commitment to broadening the aviation talent pool, benefiting aviation for generations to come. Rebecca “Becky” Lutte , for her contributions to aviation education, her commitment to safety and her role in shaping aviation policy.

, for her contributions to aviation education, her commitment to safety and her role in shaping aviation policy. Mike McGowan , for his lasting impact and service to American aviation through advancing skydiving and skill as a world-renowned aerial photographer.

, for his lasting impact and service to American aviation through advancing skydiving and skill as a world-renowned aerial photographer. Robert Sumwalt III , for his career as a pilot, public servant and safety advocate, and in recognition of his significant and enduring contributions to enhancing the safety of all who fly.

, for his career as a pilot, public servant and safety advocate, and in recognition of his significant and enduring contributions to enhancing the safety of all who fly. Barbara Walters-Phillips , for her career and contributions as educator, pilot, mentor and community advocate, enabling youth and educators to soar through aviation education programs.

, for her career and contributions as educator, pilot, mentor and community advocate, enabling youth and educators to soar through aviation education programs. Holly Woodruff Lyons, for her leadership in and enduring contributions to aviation law as the foremost Congressional aviation staffer and for more than 25 years of work in advancing aviation policy.

The Board of Directors of the NAA served as the selection committee for the 2025 Distinguished Statesman & Stateswoman of Aviation Award. The Board's members are listed here.