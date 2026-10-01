NBAA Announces New Horizon Stage for NBAA BACE 2026

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has announced a new edition to the 2026 NBAA-BACE event: the Horizon Stage.

NBAA-BACE’s Horizon Stage is a platform for industry leaders and innovators to give talks and host conversations right on the exhibit hall floor.

Programming for the Horizon Stage will include the following:

The Launch, With a Tribute to Steven Udvar-Hazy (Tuesday, Oct. 20, 9-10 a.m.)

Recognizing Excellence in Flight Safety (Tuesday, Oct. 20, 10:30-11 a.m.)

Live From the Horizon Stage: ‘AviationStart,’ a FLYING Production, With Jamail Larkins (Tuesday, Oct. 21 3:30-5 p.m.)

Military Connect Kickoff With USAF General (ret.) Lloyd ‘Fig’ Newton (Wednesday, Oct. 21 10-10:45 a.m.)

Alpha Wingman ‘PitchAv’ – A Startup Showdown (Wednesday, Oct. 21 2-5 p.m.)

Alongside NBAA’s featured programming, the Horizon Stage will host sponsor spotlights throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

NBAA Senior Vice President, Events and Professional Engagement Jo Damato, CAM, said, “NBAA is thrilled to bring this exciting new venue to NBAA-BACE.”

Damato continued, “The Horizon Stage will honor some of business aviation’s storied icons, introduce some of its most promising innovators and showcase excellence across the industry. You won’t want to miss these milestone moments.”