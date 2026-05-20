NBAA Ready to Kick Off 2026 White Plains Regional Forum

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is officially hosting its 2026 White Plains Regional Forum today, May 20, at Westchester County Airport (HPN).

The event was previously rescheduled due to construction at Westchester County Airport.

This one-day forum caters to aviation professionals and enthusiasts, including:

Aircraft owners (current and aspiring)

Operators

Manufacturers

Industry decision-makers

Customers

Aviation industry professionals

NBAA’s White Plains Regional Forum involves:

Exhibit floor showcasing around 200 companies

Aircraft display showcasing airplanes, helicopters, ground vehicles and equipment

Panel sessions on key industry topics

The forum’s panel sessions are covering several crucial topics in business aviation, such as:

State of the marketplace

Airport and airspace operations in the nation’s Northeast corridor

Advancement of sustainable aviation fuel availability

Innovations to help grow the aviation workforce

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen is also giving the opening keynote speech, along with some special surprise guests.

“NBAA’s White Plains Regional Forum is set to be the capstone in our spring-season event lineup, which has been a runaway success,” said Bolen.

Bolen continued, “We look forward to bringing the industry together for another unforgettable moment, filled with unique and powerful opportunities for connection.”