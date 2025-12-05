NBAA 2026 White Plains Regional Forum to Change Schedule Due to Construction

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced this week that its White Plains Regional Forum will change its schedule due to newly announced construction that will take place on Westchester County Airport’s runway.

The forum was previously announced for June 3, 2026.

As part of an agency grant, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced plans for runway construction, which they shared with representatives from Westchester County Airport.

The project is being overseen by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The organization plans to start construction in Q2 of 2026, conflicting with the NBAA’s planned forum date.

NBAA is creating a new plan for the event in collaboration with forum partners and is planning to share the new schedule and details for the forum in December 2025.

“NBAA’s regional forums are essential industry events, bringing together aircraft, exhibitors and unequaled opportunities for connecting in a convenient, one-day format,” said association President and CEO Ed Bolen.

Bolen continued, “That said, Westchester County Airport is a key economic and transportation asset, and we understand the imperative for the FAA’s runway upgrades. We will ensure that any adjustment to our forum planning is managed smoothly and professionally with all of our event partners.”

NBAA’s Regional Forums involve discussions on trends in the industry as well as exhibitors and an aircraft showcase. The events are typically attended by thousands of people who appreciate opportunities like: